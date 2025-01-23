Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,228,000 after buying an additional 114,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after purchasing an additional 380,626 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,830,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 197.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

