Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

