Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,683 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 53,965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $122.56 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

