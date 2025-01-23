Diversify Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in KLA by 655.8% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 27,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in KLA by 52.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 79,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,769,000 after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 14.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $850.00 to $759.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.35.

KLAC opened at $771.91 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $581.70 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $658.87 and its 200 day moving average is $723.16.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 30.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

