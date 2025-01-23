Diversify Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.1 %

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

CW opened at $382.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CW

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.