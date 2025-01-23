Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.4268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.