Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 131.9% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in MetLife by 374.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.