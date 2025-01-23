Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 131.9% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in MetLife by 374.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.
MetLife Stock Performance
Shares of MetLife stock opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.
MetLife Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MetLife
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.