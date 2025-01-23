Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 5.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Badger Meter by 4.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BMI opened at $218.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $239.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.28.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.