Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 117 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,996,000 after acquiring an additional 685,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 357,723 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 9,997.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,859,000 after purchasing an additional 278,529 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 147.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 377,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,943,000 after buying an additional 225,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 45.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after buying an additional 151,807 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $446,725.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,731,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,738,716.90. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,202. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $207.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $242.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.77.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

