Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 408,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 50,216 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.1194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

