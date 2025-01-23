Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 186.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 94.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $212.09 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.76 and a 1-year high of $212.92. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.16.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $5,219,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,956 shares in the company, valued at $129,309,848.44. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $560,552.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,767.32. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

