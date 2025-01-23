Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 149 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,175,000 after acquiring an additional 966,528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,118,000 after purchasing an additional 217,385 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 337,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,680,000 after buying an additional 45,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,929,000 after buying an additional 896,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 2.3 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.06 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

