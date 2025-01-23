Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 165 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,363.04. The trade was a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $218.54 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $197.82 and a 12 month high of $248.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.68 and a 200-day moving average of $224.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

