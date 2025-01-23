Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 18,082 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,082 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $14,599,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $22,303,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $6,949,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $592,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Sila Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sila Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

