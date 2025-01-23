Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,890,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of KOCT stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $96.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

