Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 386 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 135.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $201.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $202.15.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10,220,675.12 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,029.12. This trade represents a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,256 shares of company stock worth $2,462,487. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

