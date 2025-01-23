Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 811,711 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKR. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

