Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 4,880.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $838,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $415.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.60. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $429.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.37. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 532.06%. The firm had revenue of $550.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 37.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

