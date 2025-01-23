Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 153 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 284,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 46.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 143,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

