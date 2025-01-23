Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 772 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 85.5% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 237,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $3,042,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $198.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.24. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.51 and a 12-month high of $261.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $983.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

