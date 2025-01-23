Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 777 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $90.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.07.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

