Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMMD. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after buying an additional 210,399 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

BATS SMMD opened at $70.91 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

