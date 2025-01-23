Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,085 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10,225.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after buying an additional 275,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 244,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $122.68 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

