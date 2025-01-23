Diversify Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 941,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,803,000 after purchasing an additional 687,056 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 486.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 713,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 591,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26,155,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 523,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 523,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,885,000 after buying an additional 506,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.