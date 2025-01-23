Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 914 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,545,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 45.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after buying an additional 113,951 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 38.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,419,000 after acquiring an additional 111,903 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 31.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $42,280,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $1,042,480.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,656,336.70. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHH opened at $145.29 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 659.01%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.27.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

