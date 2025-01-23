Diversify Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,037.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 176,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $897,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $911,124.90. This represents a 6,666.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.2 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $147.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.42. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $130.54 and a 52-week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.14 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

