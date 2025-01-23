Diversify Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Path Partners LP lifted its stake in nCino by 43.7% in the third quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 3,721,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,559,000 after buying an additional 1,131,271 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its position in nCino by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,653,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,349 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,100,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,341,000 after purchasing an additional 828,124 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in nCino by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,065,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,261,000 after purchasing an additional 736,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in nCino by 26.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,951,000 after purchasing an additional 313,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $32.51 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,167,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $42,832,786.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,790,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,195,136.69. This trade represents a 10.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,238,084 shares of company stock valued at $224,795,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

