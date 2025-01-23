Diversify Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $140.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.59 and its 200 day moving average is $138.46. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

