Diversify Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

