Diversify Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

