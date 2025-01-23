Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 110.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Insider Activity

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,568.36. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

