Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $68.47 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

