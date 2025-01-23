Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $375,000 Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after buying an additional 36,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

PNFP stock opened at $122.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.77. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470,334.57 billion. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 13.97%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $6,204,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,070. This represents a 28.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $2,520,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,041.30. The trade was a 17.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,661 shares of company stock worth $9,563,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hovde Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.73.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

