Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $425,000 Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.03. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $99.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.