Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $491,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock opened at $169.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $180.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.53.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

