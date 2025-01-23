Diversify Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 61,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 151,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 47,564 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period.

VRP opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

