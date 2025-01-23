Diversify Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 111.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1,473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,300,656.96. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $436,122.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,016,625.92. This represents a 8.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,129,483. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE PEN opened at $276.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 320.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.63 and its 200 day moving average is $214.20. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $277.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $301.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

