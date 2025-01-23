Diversify Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 149,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,471,000 after purchasing an additional 58,971 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 75.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,375,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 76,986.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 46,962 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,599,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $439.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.06 and a 200 day moving average of $458.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.12 and a 1-year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,216,936.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,191.57. The trade was a 90.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,018.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,456.92. The trade was a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,954. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kinsale Capital Group

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.