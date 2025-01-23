Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $376,000 in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Parsons by 60.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,429,000 after buying an additional 616,707 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter worth $62,514,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 61.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,123,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 428,662 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the second quarter valued at $29,302,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,685,000 after buying an additional 183,117 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSN. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Parsons from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Parsons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Parsons stock opened at $94.75 on Thursday. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 143.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

