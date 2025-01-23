Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $457,000 in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,553,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,497,000 after purchasing an additional 108,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Futu by 71.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,521,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,813,000 after acquiring an additional 634,369 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in Futu by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,051,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,537,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,444,000 after acquiring an additional 465,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTU opened at $89.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average is $79.16. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $130.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th.

FUTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

