Diversify Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.