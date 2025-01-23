Diversify Wealth Management LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.54 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.66.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

