Diversify Wealth Management LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 44.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in CoStar Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 628,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after purchasing an additional 184,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. The trade was a 1.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,919,389.69. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.2 %

CoStar Group stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $75.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.