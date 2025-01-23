Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,936 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 43.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,972 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 41.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,969,000 after buying an additional 2,326,904 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 15,769,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,934,000 after buying an additional 2,152,016 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in AT&T by 4,115.6% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,151,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

T opened at $22.34 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

