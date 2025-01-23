Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases 456 Shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.74% of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.83. Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $53.45 and a 12 month high of $62.37.

Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

The Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (AVMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, asset allocation fund-of-funds that invests with moderate risk in a broad basket of equity and fixed income ETFs. AVMA was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.