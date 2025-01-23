Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,922 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 785,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after buying an additional 161,811 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,516,000 after buying an additional 82,792 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,120 shares during the period. Finally, InvesTrust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,805,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IJK opened at $96.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

