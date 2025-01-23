Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4,607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.
Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.3 %
GSBD opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 257.15%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.
About Goldman Sachs BDC
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.
