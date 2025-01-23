Diversify Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 269,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average of $101.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

