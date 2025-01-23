Diversify Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in AON by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.87.

In other news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $367.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $395.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

