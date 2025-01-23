Diversify Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,945,000 after purchasing an additional 823,645 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day moving average of $116.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

